Indiana Dunes starts beach parking information line

Indiana Dunes National Park has started an information line to help visitors find an open beach with available parking amid severe shoreline erosion along Lake Michigan and the need for social distancing.

Beginning Saturday morning, visitors can call 219-395-1003 to hear recorded information on available parking at Indiana Dunes National Park beaches and nearby Indiana Dunes State Park.

The national park says the information line will be updated regularly throughout the day during beach season between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The information can help visitors avoid smaller national park beaches and parking lots that tend to fill early on weekends.

5/23/2020 9:45:08 AM (GMT -4:00)