Indiana Dept. of Education releases Federal School Accountability Ratings

The Indiana Department of Education has released the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings.

Over 56% of high schools and 53% of elementary and middle schools received a rating that meets or exceeds expectations.

This year, the U.S. Department of Education is allowing schools to receive ratings instead of grades.

In South Bend, 20 of 29 schools did not meet expectations.

In Mishawaka, 2 of 9 school did not meet expectations.

For Elkhart Community Schools, 6 of 19 did not meet expectations.

For a full list of Indiana schools, you can visit the Department of Education's website at doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports

From the Indiana Department of Education:



INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today released the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings. Over 56 percent of high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations.

Due to differences between federal and state accountability requirements, for the second year Indiana schools will be assessed under two accountability systems. In an effort to provide more clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, however, the US Department of Education approved IDOE’s amendment to Indiana’s ESSA plan allowing for schools to receive federal accountability ratings in lieu of federal accountability grades. As the purpose of the federal accountability system is to provide actionable data that is accessible and aligned to long-term policy goals for student achievement, this change will also allow for a better understanding of the system as a tool to more accurately measure achievement and provide motivated progress towards success, as opposed to it simply becoming a punitive mark.

“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it.”

Please note, due to the recent request by Superintendent McCormick and the Indiana General Assembly to pass a hold harmless on 2018-2019 State Accountably Grades, the State Board of Education has adopted a resolution withholding any vote to release state accountability grades until the General Assembly has officially taken action in the upcoming 2020 legislative session.

To view Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports. For more information regarding the standard setting process used to establish federal ratings including a summary of federal supports and improvement statuses, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/federal-accountability-ratings. To view Indiana’s ESSA plan, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/essa.

