Indiana Department of Education releases guidelines for school reentry

The Indianapolis Department of Education released guidelines on how to safely reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday.

The guidelines known as, "Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools" (IN-CLASS) was developed with the help of the Governor's Office, the state Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, and the Indiana High School Athletic Association and the IDOE's Reentry Advisory Group.

“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”

