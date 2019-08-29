Indiana DNR still searching Delphi creek for body of 4-year-old

Crews are still searching a Delphi creek for the body of a 4-year-old boy more than three months after he went missing.

Owen Jones was swept away in high water in Deer Creek in May.

Multiple agencies worked together Friday to find Owen but were unsuccessful. They used cranes, removed logs and even searched the mud by hand.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers think the boy's body could be trapped under an obstruction in Deer Creek or might have made it to the Wabash River.

Owen's family is trying to arrange for cadaver dogs to search the area.

The DNR is asking anyone in the area to be on the lookout for any sign of him.

