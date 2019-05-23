Indiana DNR searching for 4-year-old swept away in flooded creek

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are searching for a 4-year-old who reportedly was seen being swept away in a flooded creek.

Police in Carroll County were alerted about the situation around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the DNR. It happened in Deer Creek in Delphi's Riley Park, and witness reportedly saw him struggling in the water before being carried away.

Conservation officers are on the scene and searching the area by boat and using sonar in an attempt to locate the child, who was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and blue shorts.

People in the area are asked to stay away from the water due to the dangerous elevated levels and current.

