Indiana DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Lawrence County

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the shooting of a bald eagle.

It happened in Lawrence County before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Dixie Highway.

They found the eagle injured with an apparent gunshot wound, but despite treatment, the eagle died.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information concerning this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or their anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.