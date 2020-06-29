Indiana Conservation Officers on high alert over 4th of July weekend

Indiana Conservation Officers will be on high alert for violations of boating-under-the-influence laws as part of national Operation Dry Water. Officers will be on the lookout for impaired boaters.

Operation Dry Water is in effect year-round but will be heightened July 3-5 as boaters celebrate Independence Day.

The focus is on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including keeping alcohol off the boat for both operators and passengers.

Boaters will notice an increase in patrols, both on the water and at recreational checkpoints, to remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waterways.

“Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time,” said Lt. Kenton Turner, Indiana boating law administrator. “Every year, we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided, had alcohol or drug use not been a factor.”

Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water. In Indiana it’s illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol concentration level of .08 or higher, the same as it is for land vehicles.

Indiana Conservation Officers are partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard for Operation Dry Water.

