Indiana Conservation Officers increasing patrols to ensure boat safety

It’s Fourth of July weekend and if you’re one of the lucky ones you may be enjoying it out on the water.

Here on Lake Wawasee, Kosciusko County Conservation Officers are making sure there is a sober of that boat you’re relaxing on.

“Our biggest one and our primary concern is boating while intoxicated,” Conservation Officer Matt Maher said. “It carries the same penalties and fines that an operating while intoxicated on the roadway does.”

In Indiana, it’s illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration over .08/

It’s all part of “Operation Dry Water,” heightened in to effect this weekend to enforce safe boating laws especially when it comes to alcohol use.

Maher said having an open body of water makes traffic that much more dangerous.

"When comes to adding alcohol into that mixture, an accident on the water is always worse than an accident on the roadway for the simple fact of the matter is that there's no, for the most part, safety belts, restraints, and harnesses.” Maher said. “Usually people aren't wearing a life jacket."

Boaters can expect to see an increase in patrols throughout the weekend.

"Our primary is focus boating safety so we're really looking for violations of safe boating laws,” Maher said. “So everything from you make a stop for a boat. Let's say something for simple like expired registration. We're going to do a full safety check. We're going to be checking for proper number of PFD’s- personal flotation devices."

Conservation officers say it’s always important to wear a life jacket when you're on the water.

