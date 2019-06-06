Indiana Chamber of Commerce visits South Bend

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce was in South Bend Thursday morning on the first stop of its statewide tour, releasing the results of an annual report card.

The Indiana Vision 2025 Report Card ranks Indiana nationally in 65 key economic measurements. This year, Indiana ranked among the Top 15 states for the national assessment of educational progress, which tests fourth- and fifth-graders in reading, math and science.

The postsecondary completion rates are improving but are still low compared to other states, with 43 percent of Hoosiers completing a postsecondary degree.

The report also showed health is a main concern statewide. The rate of smoking in Indiana is 50 percent higher than the national average.

"We use these scores, the raw scores and the rankings, to generate public policy initiatives, to shore up the areas where we're not doing as well, as well as try to enhance the areas where we're doing comparatively very well," Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. "So, it helps drive our public policy advocacy."

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce will visit about 10 Hoosier cities throughout the months of June and July.

