Indiana Black Expo hosts Back to School Leadership Rally

Hoping to help students kick off the school year the right way, the South Bend chapter of the Indiana Black Expo held their Back to School Leadership Rally Saturday.

The group provided free backpacks and school supplies for K-12 students.

Those that came out got breakfast, educational presentations and could visit booths set up from community partners.

Organizers say its all about giving back.

"To me, to help the community - anything we can give them to help them - we need that, you know it takes a village," said Linda Johnson. "It takes a village to help our youth and help our young parents, and coming together like this just helps."

Afterwards, attendees were invited to a community cookout at the Martin Luther King Center.