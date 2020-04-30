Indiana Beach's new owner talks decision to buy the iconic amusement park

A Chicago businessman has bought the iconic Indiana Beach in Monticello.

The amusement park abruptly closed in February but now hopes to reopen the 94-year-old tourist destination’s rides and other attractions this summer is a possibility.

Gene Staples purchased Indiana Beach before its former owner, California-based Apex Parks Group, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8. The amount for the sale of the beach was not revealed. 16 News Now’s Joshua Short spoke with Staples one-on-one for his latest couch conversation.

"I grew up near a very small vintage amusement park called Kiddieland in Melrose Park, Illinois that unfortunately closed in early 2000s,” Staples told Short in a Zoom interview. “I am sort of a self-described amusement park junkie. I love vintage Americana I love old amusement parks, and Indiana Beach is right up there with Coney Island, one of the oldest in the United States.”

The beach is nearly 95 years old and is battle-tested. Expanding during the Great Depression and solidifying itself during the years of World War II and now reviving itself during yet another tough battle for the nation, the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, it’s still up in the air,” said Staples about when they will officially open the park, which is usually on Memorial Day. “It’s definitely up in the air, day-to-day, week-to-week.”

Staples did say they are planning to open the campgrounds as early as May 1.

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article.