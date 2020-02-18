Indiana Beach to close after nearly a century

A familiar amusement park in White County, Indiana, is set to close after operating for nearly 100 years.

Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort is closed and has no plans to reopen, according to our sister station WTHR.

Indiana Beach was open for 94 years.

The longtime summer getaway was known for the catchy jingles featured in its commercials and the tagline "There's more than corn in Indiana."

White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell reportedly told WTHR the decision comes from the park's parent company, Apex Parks Group, which has been unable to find a buyer for the park.

"In addition to dozens of seasonal workers, Indiana Beach employed 27 people in administrative and maintenance positions. Mitchell said those workers were offered six weeks' compensation," WTHR reports.

16 News Now is working to learn more on this developing story. Stay with us on the air and online.

