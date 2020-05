The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will extend its hours for the primary election.

Branches will be open on Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver's licenses to be used for identification at a polling place.

Appointments are not required for these two days of operation, but service is limited.

Meanwhile, the BMV has implemented CDC guidelines for physical distancing at its branches.