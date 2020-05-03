Indiana BMV announces branch visits by appointment only

Some of Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online.

The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go online to https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.

Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/3/2020 10:03:13 AM (GMT -4:00)