Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announces re-election campaign

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is running for re-election in 2020.

Hill released the following statement Thursday morning:

"Over the last three years, I have worked to fulfill my pledge to Hoosiers: from cracking down on violent criminals to protecting the most vulnerable in our society. Standing for what's right is harder than ever, but I do it every day with courage and conviction as Attorney General, and I'm just getting started. That's why, today, I am announcing my re-election campaign for Attorney General. Indiana needs strength, courage, and bold conservative leadership,"

Curtis Hill was elected Indiana's 43rd Attorney General in 2016. He took office on Jan. 9, 2017.

Hill began his legal career in general private practice of law while serving as a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney in Elkhart County. Hill then served as Elkhart County prosecutor.