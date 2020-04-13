Indiana Athletic Director continues battle against COVID-19

West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn continues to make big steps in his fight against corona-virus.

Today, Lauren Moss spoke with Dave Shondell---who coaches Tom's daughter for Purdue Volleyball. He said that Tom's journey has been difficult but he's making great progress and is no longer on oxygen.

“I know that he's not where he wants to be and he's a proud man and he's still not happy,” Schermerhor said. “His speech isn't as clear yet as it was, but he was unconscious for a long time.”

“They definitely put him out but since he has come back, he has made steady gains every day and that's what is encouraging because sometimes you see daylight but then all of a sudden you go backwards,” Schermerhor said. “He's not taking any steps backwards, everything has been forward and we still want to continue to pray for him and that medical staff and the family. That he keeps moving in the right direction.”

The family is relying heavily on their faith right now...and they're asking for continued prayers.

