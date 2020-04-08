Indiana AG warns small businesses to be careful of scammers

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says scammers are looking to take advantage of vulnerable small businesses amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

To avoid coronavirus-related scams, Hill says to do the following:

-Carefully inspect the email addresses in all messages landing in your inbox.

-Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.

-Use trusted, legitimate government websites to obtain up-to-date information.

-Don't reveal personal or financial information via email or text message.

-Hang up on robocalls.

