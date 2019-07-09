Indiana AG warns of home repair scam in wake of severe storms

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to beware a specific home repair scam reported to his office following severe weather across the state.

Callers have reported that certain home improvement contractors have visited storm-damaged homes and offered to waive insurance deductibles for consumers who hire them to make repairs. This practice is illegal under Indiana law.

Hill can take enforcement action against contractors in violation, so if you've received this offer, you're asked to report it by calling 800-382-5516 or visit in.gov/attorneygeneral and lick the "File a Complaint" box at the bottom of the page.

