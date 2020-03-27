Indiana AG warns against coronavirus false testing

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers of scammers taking advantage of the scarcity of coronavirus tests by falsely claiming to be able to provide testing.

There are currently no tests that can be done at home to find out whether someone has the virus.

The only tests currently available in Indiana require a doctor's order and specimen collection done by a medical professional.

At this time, there is no FDA-approved blood test to determine whether someone has the coronavirus.

