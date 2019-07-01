Indiana AG warns against Craigslist ads by dealers posing as private sellers

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking Hoosiers to report deceptive ads from car dealers posing as private sellers on Craigslist.

The site allows a seller to post either as a dealer or as a private party, and dealers are prohibited from advertising under "by owner." When they do, they violate Indiana's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

Dealers typically mislead potential buyers by posting photos of vehicles parked in residential neighborhoods rather than on dealer lots and list contact information as someone's first name and cell number while leaving out the dealership's phone number or address.

Then, dealership employees direct them to their commercial lots in hopes that they'll purchase the vehicle from them, regardless of how the original contact was made.

If you believe you've encountered one of these ads, you are asked to file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

