Indiana AG pledges to 'bring our babies homes' after fetal remains discovery

"You cannot dehumanize the children in the womb without dehumanizing yourself," Priests for Life National Director Rev. Frank Pavone said during a Friday press conference for the Life Center in South Bend.

Pavone and other anti-abortion advocates expressed their outrage that Dr. Ulrich "George" Klopfer, who performed abortions in South Bend and elsewhere, wasn't stopped sooner.

"Since the news of over 2,200 babies discovered in George's garage broke, I have been getting countless numbers of phone calls from these post-aborted moms who are devastated," Kristine Hunsely, an advocate for the Life Center, said to the audience.

Investigators searched several Indiana properties tied to Klopfer on Thursday. In his own news conference, Attorney General Curtis Hill said thousands of abandoned medical records were recovered.

Klopfer was suspended from medicine in 2016.

"One of the things we want to look at is, is there any information that would suggest that any other professional, licensed professionals had a hand in the transference or delivery of these fetal remains across state lines or any other purposes," Hill said.

The remains found were from 2000 to 2002. Hill called the case "new territory" but says officials are determined to figure out what happened and why.

"In the meantime, I can tell you that we are going to bring our babies home and make sure that they're treated with the proper dignity and respect deserving of any born on Hoosier soil," Hill said.

If you have specific questions about the fetal remains, the Indiana Attorney General's Office has created a public number, 317-234-6663, and public email, Questions@ATG.in.gov.

