Indiana AG asks US Supreme Court to review South Bend abortion clinic ruling

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed documents asking the U.S Supreme Court to evaluate a lower court's ruling on a South Bend abortion clinic.

The review by the highest court in the land would have the potential to reverse a ruling that allows Whole Woman's Health Alliance to operate without a license.

The clinic initially was denied a license by the Indiana State Department of Health because the health department found that the Texas-based clinic had not provided requested documentation regarding its safety record in other states.

Whole Woman's Health argued it should be allowed to operate based on the constitutional rights of future patients, an argument that was accepted by the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

"Only women seeking abortions, not abortion providers, have specially protected abortion-related rights under the Fourteenth Amendment," Hill says in a release issued Tuesday morning. "And in this case, a would-be abortion clinic seeks to avoid state licensing standards designed to protect patients from incompetent and unscrupulous providers."

A trial is slated for August of 2020 to decide if the clinic will remain open.

