Indiana National Guard activated to help with state's response to pandemic

We're answering some of your questions after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to help with the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Holcomb has made it clear the guard is not enforcing his stay at home order that goes into effect tonight. Its role is to support the state's efforts and operations responding to the crisis.

So what does this mean exactly?

You can expect the Indiana National Guard to help at the state's emergency operations center and it will also provide guard members to the State Health Department for response planning.

Right now, the Guard is also involved in planning, preparations and logistics with other state agencies like INDOT.

It's not known yet how many members of the Indiana National Guard will be activated to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.