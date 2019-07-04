Independence Day Celebration kicks off at Central Park in Mishawaka

The Fourth of July would not be the same without fireworks, family and fun.

One place you can have all three of those things today is at the Independence Day Celebration at Central Park in Mishawaka.

This is the third time Mishawaka Parks and Recreation are hosting this celebration at Central Par. Each year, it has gotten better and better.

This year, they adding more food, more games, and for the first time they are will have live music from there new performance stage that just became available a few week ago.

Outside the performance stage, adults will be able to enjoy a beer garden. Kids will be able to enjoy the likings of five inflatables for $5 for 15 minutes each ride or $10 for unlimited rides all night long. Carnival games will be available as well.

The celebration kicked off at 6 p.m. and the music is set to start at 6:30 p.m., with Mephis Underground set to perform.

More importantly, everyone came for the fireworks. Families will be able to come together, have fun, and enjoy a great firework show scheduled between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Brittni Gendron, who is the special events and activities director for Mishawaka Parks and Rec., and she explained why hosting this celebration at Central Park is becoming a favorite tradition of hers.

“It’s just a small, relatively stress free event to put on for the parks department, but it makes a ton of people happy because we are able to celebrate our nation’s independence with a great fireworks show, great concert, great food, and great family fun, so I love that," Gendron said.

"I dislike the heat a little bit. I’m a little bit hot but that is just about it. I’ll just have to have some gatorade and some water and i’ll be solid," Gendron said.

With the celebration being at Central Park, there are a few ways to keep yourself cool including cooling down at the splash pad.

Weather permitting, Gendron says the fireworks are expected to be bigger and better than previous years.