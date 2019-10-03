Inclusive playground for all ages, abilities opens in Goshen

A park creating new possibilities officially opened in Goshen Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting for the Kerry's Kids Inclusive Playground at Hay Park happened Thursday morning.

The park features ramps, wide sidewalks, musical features and swings accommodating people with special needs.

The park is designed for people of all ages, regardless of mobility or developmental challenges.

"I had a gentleman who was wheelchair bound in his 70s. He came up to me and was in tears, and he said he was so excited for this park because this will be the first time he'd be able to go to the park with his grandkids," Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.

The Goshen Department of Parks Department raised more than $74,000 for the park, and the state matched that money with a grant.

