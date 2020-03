For more than 3 years, residents of Delphi, Indiana, have struggled with grief over the murders of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

More than 40-thousand tips have been pursued by police with no arrests.

Now, 'Investigation Discovery' is asking for your help to solve this horrific case with an episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh."

You can call into the show with anonymous tips and leads.

The episode will air on April 1 at 10 p.m.