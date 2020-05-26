In-person voting begins in Indiana

In-person voting began Tuesday in Indiana.

We're told there were three people in line when the polling place at the County-City Building in South Bend opened Tuesday morning for the casting of in-person absentee ballots.

"Not concerned," said voter Jim Nelson, when asked about voting during the pandemic. "It was well taken care of. You don't have to be concerned about machines, you can wipe your hands with the sanitary liquid they give you, so it really flows quite well."

In-person absentee voting in Indiana will continue through next Monday.