In court: man who was shot by police after chase

A man who was shot by police after leading them on a chase made an appearance in court Thursday.

On January 9, Joshua Perry was shot by police after the chase ended near the intersection of West Washington Street and Third Street in Goshen.

Perry had two outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

Back in March, a grand jury elected not to recommend any charges against the officer who shot Perry.

Perry will be back in court on August 15. He's scheduled to go on trial on September 9.

