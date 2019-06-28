In the red zone: Keeping your child safe at college

It’s an exciting but scary time sending your kids away to college for the first time, but there are things you can do to help your child be ready for the threats that exist.

"It’s happening in our community, just like in every other community. It’s a reality," said Lori Smith, the SOS coordinator for the Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County.

Sexual assault can happen to anyone.

"Sexual violence does not discriminate," rape survivor Brenda Tracy said . "Anyone can be a victim. It’s an issue of humanity, really."

"Most criminals, they are looking for who is going to be the easiest target or easiest victim," University of Notre Dame Cyber Crimes Director Mitch Kajzer said.

Kajzer has spent decades fighting sex and cyber crimes. Kajzer works in the heart of Notre Dame’s campus, right beside the students he’s trying to protect. He says there's a few things you can do to make yourself less of a target.

"Just by virtue of walking with your head up, looking around, being aware of what’s going on and not being distracted by your phone, that right there makes you safer," Kajzer said.

"I think a lot of people just don’t think that’s going to happen in general, but it’s incredibly important to think you could be the next statistic and you have to take preventative measures," said Julia Gately, an intern with the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Gately studies ways to use your phone as a weapon if you’re being sexually assaulted.

"I like knowing the app is on there, just in case I ever, God forbid, get into a situation that makes me feel unsafe," Gately continued. "I know that app is there, even if I never end up using it."

It's technology that can provide peace of mind.

"With the safety threats that we’re facing on college campuses, I don’t want that to affect my life in any way," said Lauren Hernandez, an intern in the Cyber Crimes Unit. "I don’t want to live my life based on the threats that are around."

Earlier this year, South Carolina college student Samantha Josephson was murdered after getting into a car she mistook as her Uber. It’s a horrific and tragic reminder that every time you get a ride, you should check that the license plate, driver’s photo and driver's name all match before you get in the car. The difference between life and death can be one simple question, “Who are you picking up?”

It's also vital to let someone know you're getting a ride. You can tap "share status" in the app, and it will instantly share your location and the driver's information with a friend or family member. They don't even need the app.

When it comes to heading back to school, many think of preparing as grabbing school supplies or getting a new haircut. But parents have to start having a talk with their kids about sexual assault and making it an essential part of going back to school.

"Parents should talk to their kids about it going to college and different safety measures they can take," Kajzer said. "Paying attention to their surroundings, not going places with strangers, always being with a group. It’s a different environment that the most kids are ever on their own away from home. The parents should have that talk before they leave for school and then as they’re at school, the parents should continue to reinforce that."

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-700-7233.

St. Joseph County offers many resources for victims of sexual assault. They serve as a one-stop help center for victims of domestic and family violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as individuals 50 years or older that are survivors of financial exploitation and elder abuse. Their phone number is 574-234-6900, or you can visit their website.

SOS of the FJC is the Rape Crisis Center for St. Joseph County, offering a variety of services to survivors of sexual abuse or assault and domestic violence and their significant others. They offer a 24-hour crisis line for victims of sexual assault or domestic violence. That number is 574-289-4357.

The SOS of the Family Justice Center also offers medical advocacy and accompaniment, legal advocacy, support groups, counseling, community outreach and risk reduction programs. To learn more about the services offered, you can call 574-234-6900 or click here.

