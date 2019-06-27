In the red zone: Brenda Tracy's story of survival

It was a warm June day in 1998 in Corvallis, Oregon, home of the Oregon State University Beavers. Twenty-four-year old Brenda Tracy was a single mother of two young boys. She and her best friend, Karmen, we’re headed to an apartment to hang out with Karmen’s boyfriend and his friends.

In a matter of hours, all four men, two of whom were Oregon State football players, would be booked in jail, and Tracy's life would never be the same.

"In 1998, as a young woman, I was gang raped by four college football players," Tracy said.

She detailed the gruesome attack years later in an interview with The Oregonian, outlining the horrors of the seven-hour ordeal. All of the men were accused of sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and sex abuse. Two of them were also charged with rape.

"I immediately reported it to the police, I got a rape kit done," Tracy said. "I did everything a 'good' victim is supposed to do."

The four suspects pointed fingers at each other, but all agreed a quiet evening with friends ended with Brenda Tracy naked on the living room floor.

"The backlash was pretty severe," Tracy recalled. "People called me a liar, I was trying to ruin these men’s lies. I was receiving death threats, people turned on me."

Eventually, she dropped the charges and wanted to move forward with her life and put the past behind her.

For the next 16 years, Tracy fought depression and suicidal thoughts until she reached a breaking point.

"I was so tired of waking up wanting to die," Tracy said. "I thought sharing my story and going public might change that."

Tracy travels the country speaking to football programs about changing the culture.

"I talk to them about the fact that I’m not there because I think they’re the problem; I’m there because I think they’re the solution," she said.

She shares her message with football teams not just because of her own attackers but because the athletes can help change the playing field.

"The red zone is a thing on college campuses," Tracy said. "It's the beginning of school until Thanksgiving break. It’s when over 50% of sexual assaults happen on campus. It’s during the football season. One of the reasons I target football is because it’s during their season."

Football teams have the biggest roster, the biggest stage and possibly the biggest voice on campus.

"On [Division 1] home games, there’s a rape increase of 40 percent," Tracy said. "A lot is happening on their watch, during their season, and I think they can do a lot to change that."

"Sexual assault on college campuses has always been an issue. I think now we’re not afraid to talk about it," said Jessica Castello from the Family Justice Center.

Castello works with victims throughout St. Joseph County.

"It’s not something that just all of a sudden is now a big issue. It’s always been there. College students are dealing with it day in and day out," she said.

We typically think sexual assaults happen most often in a dark alley or while you’re alone, but that accounts for just 20% of reported sexual assaults. The real danger is from someone you might not expect.

"Over 80% of victims know their perpetrator," Tracy said.

While apps and self-defense strategies aim to protect you from being a victim, Tracy warns it doesn’t prevent the kind of sexual assault we’re seeing the most on college campuses.

"You’re not going to have an alarm on you when you’re on a date with a guy that you like," Tracy said.

She says it’s up to bystanders.

Tracy is no longer a victim. She’s a survivor on a mission.

"We need to educate, we need to engage our men, we need to talk about consent with men and women," Tracy said. "We need to start talking about marginalized populations, people of color, LGBTQ. We need to all of that, and as a society, we need to do better."

Sexual assault on college campuses is happening all across the country, including in Michiana.

Tracy is part of a statistic no one ever wants to be included in. More than 11% of all students will experience rape or sexual assault while at college.

