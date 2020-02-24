In-school boutique provides free items for students

Blazer Boutique provides students at Leesburg Elementary School with clothing, shoes and toiletries they need for free, thanks to the generous donations of community members.

The boutique was created by two parents and the school nurse when they saw a need in the community.

"We have a lot of working parents, and that extra help is going to be beneficial to them," school nurse Rachelle Himes said.

The boutique will open in April and is currently accepting gently used items or monetary donations.

"My hope is that kids have everything they need," said Judy Warner, a parent volunteer. "I hope other schools will start this in their own community."

If you have gently used clothing or shoes, unused toiletries or monetary donations, you can donate them at Leesburg Elementary School, 6250 N. Old State Rd. 15, Leesburg, IN 46538.

