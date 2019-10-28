Halloween is just a few days away, which means many parents are buying last minute costumes or decorations for the big day.

We stopped by Clay Fire on 16 Morning News Now to get some important safety reminders for Halloween.

Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says it's important to have properly-fitting costumes that aren’t baggy and don't cover the face.

And since the sun is setting earlier each night, it's important to have flashlights or glow sticks while trick-or-treating.

"Most costumes are not fluorescent, so you're not going to be able to spot them, they're usually darker,” said Cherrone. "We want to make sure that no matter where they're at, that they're safe and they're going to have fun.."

You should also check the labels on makeup or colored hair spray to make sure the products are safe for your kids to use.

And most importantly, children should always be supervised by an adult while trick-or-treating.

For more safety tips, watch the above videos.

