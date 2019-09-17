Important reminders during Child Passenger Safety Week

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

And many times, these deaths can be prevented by using the proper car seat and making sure they're properly installed.

Child Passenger Safety Week is September 15-21, and officials are giving important safety reminders during this week.

Before purchasing a car seat or booster seat, it’s important to read all the labels on the box and make sure that it has the proper height and weight restrictions for your child.

Also, the life expectancy of a car seat is six years, no matter how well it is taken care of.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says there are many unsafe car seats being sold online and in stores, and just because some may be inexpensive doesn't mean they'll protect your child.

"Car seats, no matter what the price, is very cheap insurance. It’s your child,” Cherrone said. “We always hear from people, 'Oh car seats are so expensive.' Well, your kid is worth it.”

If you aren't sure how to install your child's car seat, or have any questions about whether or not it's safe, call your local fire department and set up an appointment to meet with them.

For tips on properly installing your car seat, watch the above video.

