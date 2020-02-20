Important reminders during American Heart Month

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

But it can often be prevented, which is why it's important to check your heart health during February’s American Heart Month.

Dr. Basit from Goshen Heart and Vascular Center gave important reminders Thursday on 16 Morning News Now.

He says the best way to prevent heart disease is by avoiding tobacco smoking, exercising daily, and eating a healthy diet.

Dr. Basit also says it's important to know the symptoms of heart disease, which include chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations.

Women often feel different symptoms than men do, and those can include back pain, indigestion and anxiety attacks.

"So if somebody is having those symptoms, they need to be very careful and if the symptoms are not going away in a timely manner and are getting worse, they need to take advice [and] come to ER,”

Dr. Basit said.