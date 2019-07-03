Important reminders before you set off fireworks this Fourth of July

Independence Day just wouldn't be the same without fireworks.

But as fun as they are, fireworks can also be dangerous.

In 2018, there were five fireworks-related deaths and over 9,000 injuries in the United States.

So if you plan on setting your own fireworks off, remember to step back about 30 feet after you light the fireworks.

It's also important to wear gloves, glasses, gloves and long sleeves to protect your skin from burns.

And once you are done with your fireworks show, be sure to soak everything in water and let it sit before cleaning it up.

"We'd like this to be another safe Fourth of July,” said Gerard Ellis, Captain of the South Bend Fire Department. “And just to make people aware that you do have neighbors [and] the houses are close together.”

Here are the times you are allowed to set off fireworks on the Fourth of July:

If you live in Indiana, you can set off fireworks from 10 a.m. until midnight.

If you live in Michigan, you can set off fireworks until 11:45 p.m.

For a list of fireworks shows taking place in Michiana, click here .

