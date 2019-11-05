Important Election Day reminders

As you head out to cast your ballot on Tuesday, here are some important reminders:

Indiana polls opened up at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Michigan polls opened up at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you’re standing in line when the polls close, you’ll still be able to cast your ballot.

Be sure to bring a valid photo ID to your polling place.

To find your polling center, click here .

Be sure to leave your campaign t-shirts and signs at home. You can't wear any clothing that supports or opposes a candidate or political party inside a polling place.

Indiana BMV will have special hours on Tuesday and will be open until 6 p.m.

Transpo will offer free rides on the yellow line on Tuesday. Regular rates will apply to other routes.

Interurban Trolley will also offer free rides until 8 p.m.

