Immigration reform rally held in South Bend

Thursday, a local group dubbed Dreamers in Action, organized a Permanent Protection for All Rally on the west side of South Bend.

The purpose was to fight for immigration reform.

"Undocumented people are realizing that our lives are still disposable for the government," said DACA recipient Dara Marquez.

A week ago, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end DACA, but organizers of the rally said this is still not enough, adding they believe people here locally should fight for the protection of all undocumented individuals.

"My tradition in the Roman Catholic Church always preaches the importance of human dignity, and we all have the same dignity," said a local priest.

Speakers also demanded a push for more legislation, even asking the crowd to call lawmakers.

"Many of you have heard me say that advocacy is not a sideline sport. You can't just cheer this on from the sidelines. It's time for all of us to raise our hands and say put me in coach," said Executive Director of La Casa De Amistad Sam Centellas.

Marquez and Juan Constantino are both DACA recipients.

They came to the United States at a young age and said they do not take any of it for granted.

"I want to continue to make an impact here in the South Bend area, the South Bend, Elkhart region, whatever that looks like. I'd like to maybe become the executive director of a non profit," Constantino said.

"There is no fear when the community not only stands behind you, but beside you, and also for all undocumented immigrants who are raising their voice. We are uplifting our own power," Marquez said.

