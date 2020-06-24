Illinois teen identified as drowning victim at Indiana Dunes

An Illinois teenager has been identified as the swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Porter County coroner’s office says 18-year-old Dominic Snovicky of Plainfield, Illinois, was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. says Snovicky went underwater about 11 a.m.

He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says witnesses said the teen was hit by a wave.

There was a beach hazard warning for high waves and dangerous swimming conditions at the time.

