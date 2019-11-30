Illinois man arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County

A man has been arrested after an early morning police pursuit in LaPorte County.

It started just after midnight when a deputy saw a vehicle commit two traffic infractions in the southbound lanes of U.S. 35.

The deputy pulled the car over along Pine Lake Avenue, but while the deputy was standing near the vehicle, the driver took off.

The pursuit went until the intersection of Pine Lake Avenue and State Road 2, where stop sticks were put down.

23-year-old Nikko Shack of Illinois was taken into custody. Deputies say they found a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle.

Shack faces possession and dealing charges for the marijuana. He's also charged with resisting law enforcement.

He's being held in the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,005 bond.