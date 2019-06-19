Illinois fire department reminds cooks to be safe during grilling season

The snow is gone, the rain is sort of gone, and now some may be pulling out the grill to cook some meals.

Officials with the Rock Island Fire Department in Illinois are urging cooks to be careful and safe during the grilling season.

"Please keep your outdoor grills at least 10 feet away from all structures," fire officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The post was shared with a picture of a grill that was hooked up to a second story window of a home.

While it's unclear if that photo was taken in the Quad Cities, it's still a good reminder for all to be aware of the codes and regulations.

"Please do not hang your grills from your house so that you can flip your burgers from the kitchen," officials said on Facebook.

