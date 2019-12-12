Illegal overnight parking in residential permit zones upsetting SB homeowners

New frustrations are building for many living in the residential areas around Eddy Street Commons. It's a problem that some say literally keeps them up at night.

Residents living near Eddy Street Commons say permit only parking signs are not keeping people from illegally parking.

16 News Now learned more about how people illegally parking in residential permit zones is just part of the issue.

As the signs say, you can't park in certain areas around Eddy Street Commons from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. unless you have a residential parking permit.

However, residents say people are doing it anyway to be closer to the nightlife, and then they bring the party back to their cars when folks around here are trying to sleep.

“It's not just the noise that bothers us but the trash that's left behind,” nearby resident Alison Rice said.

She says people bring the party back from Eddy Street Commons and right outside her front door, where they shouldn't be in the first place.

“We will have glass and broken bottles, and sometimes syringes just strewn across our lawn, across the street, across the sidewalks. We have children and they walk outside and we think, 'Oh, dear, what might they step on?’” Rice said.

Parking on this street past 9 p.m. without a residential permit could get you towed, but Rice says people are willing to take the risk instead of paying $10 for the Eddy Street Parking garage. This rate only happens past 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rice is not the only one who's noticed.

“They don't want to use the parking garage, so they park along Georgiana St. Then, at 3 a.m., it's almost like clockwork, when the bars close, they come out and come back to their vehicles and they typically make a lot of noise. Our bedroom is in the front of the house, so we get woken up routinely,” Triangle Homeowners Association President Tom Schaefer said.

The South Bend Police Department says it regularly patrols all neighborhoods and that they do their best to handle parking issues, but residents say they don't think what they're doing is enough.

“Some people I have seen drive away because they think they might be towed, however, the towing is not enforced. So, many people take their risks and are not towed, of course,” Rice said.

“Because of these problems with the bars at night, we'd like to see some limitation during that time along with some enforcement -- some real enforcement to make sure that the problem doesn't occur again,” Schaefer said.

The problem is leaving the residents with little options when trying to get a good night's rest on the weekend.

