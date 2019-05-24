Iconic St. Joseph Hot Dog Kart returns for another season

For decades, locals and tourists alike have stopped for a tasty tradition in downtown St. Joseph. And now in its 36th year, the Hot Dog Kart has no end in sight.

NewsCenter 16 photojournalist Ben Patrick takes us there.

The sounds of spring let us know that downtown St. Joseph is ready to be packed again. And that includes, of course, the Hot Dog Kart.

Donna Yacobozzi has worked the Hot Dog Kart, with a K, for years. But she isn't the only one. Her children and even grandchildren have worked it as well.

"I started working at the Hot Dog Kart when I was 12 years old, and I stopped when I was 20 years old, so I worked there for about 8 years," grandson Nick Yacobozzi said.

So, he knows how to make a hot dog.

But those in the community know all too well that the cart was mostly run by Ben Yacobozzi, a retired fire lieutenant of the St. Joseph Fire Department. Ben Yacobozzi once gave his Top 3 rules for success.

"Three rules for success: good product, fair price and good service. You do those three things and you'll be successful," he said.

But the cart wasn't just to make a quick buck.

"It started out with our daughter Lana didn't have a summer job when she was in college, so he thought Hot Dog Kart would be neat. So, she started the cart," Donna Yacobozzi said.

She worked herself through college. As did the other two children and some grandkids. But after they had all graduated, Ben Yacobozzi wasn't quite ready to see the cart go.

"He said, I'll do it for a couple years, and that was it. Then, it kept on going. It turned into, what, 20, 30 years," Donna Yacobozzi said.

Over those years, they stayed on the same corner, gaining popularity.

"Originally, I had built the bike on a three-wheel bicycle frame, and I assumed I would sell him a hot dog and go down the street and sell somebody else, but Vienna said no, make sure you're on the same corner every day where everyone knows where to find you," Ben Yacobozzi said.

"It worked out great, because he got to experience the same headaches we did," son Alan Yacobozzi said with a laugh.

The cart provided a relief for the family financially, a feeling that they all can appreciate.

"Financially freeing, actually, because my son was able to run it," son Dino Yacobozzi said. "College is expensive. I mean, it was expensive when I was 18. That was a long time ago. He, fortunately, was able to run it, and he will be graduating for nursing from Western Michigan in the spring."

"It helped a lot with just being the base life skills, so work ethic, interpersonal communication, working at pushing my comfort zone," grandson Nick Yacobozzi said. "Especially grandfather was great at pushing me outside of my comfort zone. It's something I've always been appreciative of."

Ben Yacobozzi's family is appreciative of a lot that he did. And they're glad that they have the memories of him that will stay with them forever.

Ben Yacobozzi died in late January of kidney failure, a very sudden surprise for many in the community, but especially hard on his family.

His granddaughter Lauren knows that he would be proud of the woman she has become.

"I think he would say how proud he is of me, and just to keep going and not let the past bring me down," she said. "He always taught me never let anybody mess with you. All my knowledge I know is because of him, and he made me the person I am today."

But even after his death, the family knew Ben Yacobozzi would want the legacy of the Hot Dog Kart to live on.

"The two girls that have run it for the last four years, two teenagers, and good girls, so they're going to keep on working down there," Donna Yacobozzi said. "And everybody seems to love them, so that's good."

As for the secret to their dogs?

"What makes a Hot Dog Kart hot dog so special? Oh, it's been a secret, I can't tell the secret!" Donna Yacobozzi said with a laugh.

While you won't see Ben Yacobozzi downtown, his family knows he's still here.

"Just keeps pushing me forward, even when I'm in my most down of times, he will be always there behind me," Nick Yacobozzi said.

If you're looking for the Hot Dog Kart in downtown St. Joseph, you will find it at the corner of Broad and State streets.

