Ice volcanoes spotted on Lake Michigan

What an incredible sight! What you're looking at is an 'ice volcano' on Lake Michigan, right off the shoreline at St. Joseph. While the wintry volcanoes are rare, this is not the first time they've been spotted in the Great Lakes region. Typically, turbulent waves beneath a 'shell' of ice break through in these individual holes. Water shoots through the hole and sprays on top, creating a volcano-like structure.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids tweeted images of “ice volcanoes” erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, as well. Expert Tom Niziol commented, "Those are some of the best ice volcano photos I have seen, I have seen them on the east end of Lake Erie as well!!"

Meanwhile, boulder-sized balls form when sheets of ice break into chunks over the lake and the churning waves form the pieces into balls near the shore.

Holland State Park officials warn, "Please dress warm and be careful of snow covered debris [if you're coming out to see the ice balls & volcanoes]."