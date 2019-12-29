Ian Book will return to Notre Dame for 2020 season

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book announced on social media Sunday night that he will return for his fifth-year of eligibility.

Book finished the 2019 season with 3034 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

He became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a single season.

Book earned another Notre Dame record with five games this season with four or more touchdown passes.

Book and Notre Dame open up the 2020 season in Dublin, Ireland against Navy.