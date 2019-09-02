Ian Book comes into his own as Notre Dame starting QB

Ian Book hasn't taken a snap in the 2019 season yet, but he's already racked up some honors.

He's on the watch lists for the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Walter Camp awards.

He's getting a whole lot of preseason respect, but don't expect Book to rest on that.

“I still feel like I got like a chip on my shoulder,” Book said. “I want to prove myself every single day. You know, that probably won't change, it won't change.”

Ian Book is coming into his own as he starts a season as Notre Dame's starter for the first time.

He spent his off season finessing his skills QB royalty at the Manning Passing Academy and working to improve with his quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.

“The next step is for him to get through progressions without trying to get out of the pocket all of the time,” Rees said. “You don't want to take that game away from him. But you also want him to see hey if you get through mentally quicker, there are some good things happening that we can get the ball to.”

Book threw for 2628 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018.

That impressive work has earned him a captain's "C" on his jersey.

“The way he's adapted well with some new guys playing a lot more reps,” offensive coordinator Chip Long said. “Just feeling their tempo and knowing when to anticipate getting in and out of their cuts, especially the young receivers, I think he's adapted really well to those guys. Just overall leadership and confidence.”

He’s had to adapt throughout camp as injuries keep changing the weapons he has at his disposal.

“Some of those other guys that have gotten reps in there are guys that he's repped with quite a bit,” Rees said. “If you go back to last year, he wasn't always with the first team. So I think that there is a comfort level with him and the guys.”

Of course, there's a comfort between Book and the veterans too.

“Just that confidence that he has and getting some timing down some rhythm down with him and you know really working the game plan from day one with him and knowing what we'll be doing,” wide receiver Chris Finke said. “He's been doing great job.

Book’s confidence is growing.

“I think it's going to be a big year for me,” Book said. “I'm excited. I always say that like I'm just excited and I don't really know how else to put it but I'm ready to go showcase it out there on Monday and especially with this team. I know we're going to do great.”

Brian Kelly says he just likes the presence that Book brings to field making sure the entire offense is on the same page.

