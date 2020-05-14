IU research estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate in Indiana

A new study by Indiana University researchers released yesterday says the rate of infection across the state is nearly ten times more than what was previously thought.

Indiana University's Fairbanks School of Public Health tested 4600 Hoosiers at random during the last week of April

Of those, 1.7% were infected with the coronavirus and 1.1% tested positive for antibodies.

With those numbers in mind, the researchers estimate that 186,000 Hoosiers have been infected by the coronavirus so far.

Compared with the latest Indiana case numbers, researchers believe that only one in every 11 cases has actually been counted.

Researchers also found that nearly 45% of those tested were asymptomatic, a number they say shows how important staying at home really is.

"This finding along with the relatively low 2.8% prevalence strongly suggests that our social distancing policies played a critical role in curbing the spread of the virus and containing it to within households as opposed to within the community," Dr. Nir Menachemi said. "The good news is that by slowing the spread of the virus, we now have bought some time to determine the best way forward."

Researchers will be conducting another study in June to see how reopening the state has an effect on coronavirus numbers.

We will be sure to keep an eye on those results and bring you what we learn from them.

