Indiana University South Bend announced Friday it will buy the former Engman Public Natatorium.

The historic landmark on West Washington Street is the home of the Civil Rights Heritage Center, which will remain there.

IUSB has been leasing the facility since it was renovated and reopened in 2010.

They're expected to complete the purchase of it by the end of this month.

They say they are buying it as part of a commitment to civil rights and social justice issues.