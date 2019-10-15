IU South Bend to host Dress for Success event

IU South Bend is making sure their graduating seniors are ready for life after college.

The school is partnering with Dress for Success Michiana to host a special event on Friday, October 18th.

Graduating seniors will be able to take part in a panel that will go over topics about marketing, personal branding, networking and more.

Students will also be able to get a professional attire fitting, and they’ll get to walk out with a full outfit and accessories for free.

"You want to walk into your first job interview feeling confident and having your clothes fit you appropriately,” said Brenda Phillips, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “And so we're going to help out with that and make them feel much more confident about going into that first job interview.”

The Dress for Success event starts at 10 a.m. on Friday inside the Student Activities Center on campus.

