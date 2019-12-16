IU South Bend shuts down after pole fire causes power outage

Indiana University South Bend has announced it is shut down until further notice because of a power outage caused by a pole fire.

The incident and resulting campus closure was announced on the school's Twitter page Monday evening.

American Electric Power reportedly told IU South Bend that the power outage would last until at least 10 p.m.

"People on campus should safely leave. Finals will need to be rescheduled through professors," a tweet from the school says.

While the campus is closed until further notice, River Crossing student housing still does have power.

