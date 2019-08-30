IU South Bend performs at final Fridays by the Fountain of the season

The community got to enjoy one last chance for free music in downtown South Bend this summer Friday.

It was the last Fridays by the Fountain, the free lunchtime concert series held by the fountain at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Indiana University South Bend's Raclin School of Arts wrapped up the series at this week's performance.

"It's a chance for us to showcase the school," Marvin Curtis said. "Since we started school this past Monday, it's a chance for people to see what we're doing. We have a lot of stuff going on at IU South Bend and at the Racklin School of the Arts, so it's a chance for us to show people our students, our faculty, and invite them to come see our performances."

The concert series, which started in June, featured a variety of entertainment options, including blues, jazz, rock and folk.

